Long live Julian Assange
Printing and forwarding are the most important parts of the
struggle against Imperialism
Many thanks for your attention
Stand for honor…
and stand for humanity
support Julian Assange …
and support his love for all humanity
he was arrested … as he revealed
US war crimes in his WikiLeaks.
down with the USA…
and down … with all US servants
like Lenin Moreno,
“the greatest traitor…
in the history of Ecuador
and south America”,
in the words of
Rafael Correa
the former president of
Ecuador
Farah Notash
Vienna 11.04.2019