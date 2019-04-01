  Long live Julian Assange

Printing and forwarding are the most important parts of the

struggle against Imperialism 

Many thanks for your attention

 

Stand for honor…

and stand for humanity 

support Julian Assange …

and support his love for all humanity

he was arrested … as he revealed

US war crimes in his WikiLeaks.

down with the USA…

and down … with all US servants

like Lenin Moreno,

 “the greatest traitor…

in the history of Ecuador

 and south America”,

in the words of

 Rafael Correa

the former president of

Ecuador

 

 

Farah Notash

Vienna 11.04.2019