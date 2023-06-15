Unpredictable Development of Situation in Afghanistan

Fateh Sami

14/06/ 2023

The situation in Afghanistan and in the region is rapidly shaping and reforming given the rivalry between the superpowers for global domination. It seems that the USA will not be allowed to whip up its horse unbridled as the only unipolar world power. At present, it is not needed to go into much detail on this subject. The rapid changes and political division in Pakistan’s army, the conflict between the army and Imran Khan, former Prime Ministert of Pakistan and the founder and chairman of the political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), along with power struggle between the Taliban and the Ukraine war are all related to the unknown progress on the gloomy situation in Afghanistan.

The political, economic, and hunger-stricken people of Pakistan, the Asian powerful nations emerging as a rival to the domination of the USA in the region and using the Taliban criminal terrorist, lawless and anarchistic groups, propping them up the lawless and anarchistic criminal gang into power are contributing factors for unpredictability of the on-going turmoil in Afghanistan. Taliban sponsored counties are preparing them to lodge attacks at middle Asian Nations (former USSR newly liberated countries such as Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan. Those nations in rivalry with Russia will inevitably be attacked by the terrorist groups supported by the USA and its close allies.

It seems that the wars in Ukraine, and the program of moving the Taliban and Pashtun ethnicity to the north of Afghanistan is an extremely dangerous game that has been engineered since 2014.

Based on the development of situation in the region, it is highly likely that the rivals and enemies attempt to open a new front from the south (north of

1 | P a g e

Afghanistan) against the Russians. The war in Ukraine provoked by the USA and its NATO allies failed. The NATO allies tried getting closer to the Russians, surrounding Russia by arming Ukraine. That sort of provocative conduct triggered the war between Russia and Ukraine. A pre-planned scenario masterminded against Russia. The war in Ukraine does not seem to be in favour of NATO allies despite arming Ukraine to the teeth. It is seen as contrary to what Ukraine’s European allies thought. Ukraine was defeated on many fronts since the start of Russo-Ukrainian war on 14 February 2022.

Now it seems that a new front will be opened in the north of Afghanistan as per the secret accords of Doha which is being revealed why the Americans withdrew abruptly from Afghanistan and installed the Taliban as a mercenary cheap foot soldier.

Why did America restore the Taliban to power after two decades?

The situation in Afghanistan and the region is changing rapidly. The war in Ukraine and the turning of the Taliban are closely related. The transfer of Pashtun tribes from Pakistan’s Waziristan to northern Afghanistan is a preparation for an attack on Central Asian countries. Before the transfer of the Taliban, the Qosh Tepa canal which will be 280 km long and 100 m wide. It began in Kaldar district of Balkh and cross through Jauzjan and Faryab. After the project was started, it stopped for a short time, then its work began vigorously. How does the Taliban administration, which is unable to feed the country’s hungry and survives with the help of eighty million US dollars every week, finance the project? The period of transfer of Waziristan Pashtuns and their settlement in the Qosh Tepe project will be over after two years of Taliban existence in power according to the secret articles of the so-called Doha peace agreement.

The Taliban came to power once again with the help and support of America, providing them with all-round support to achieve their strategic goals against the countries of Iran, Russia and China. The Taliban are being used as cheap and mercenary reserve forces. At a time when America and NATO are engaged in providing armed and political support to Ukraine against Russia. The US deliberately brought the Taliban to the stage once again to use it to neutralize and offset China’s economic and transportation projects and disrupt Russia’s efforts for a multipolar world. The USA overthrew the corrupt regimes of Karzai and Ghani after two decades of propaganda in the name of democratic governments and fraudulent elections.

Currently, America is paying more attention to creating a new front against the Russians through northern Afghanistan. Therefore, the gathering of extremist forces and terrorists of several nationalities in northern Afghanistan with the help of Pakistan are what for? Undoubtedly, to create unrest in the countries of Central

2 | P a g e

Asia, which will become a challenge and a headache for Russia. The financing of the Ghosh Tepe project and the transfer of Pashtuns from the border province in the north to create a security belt along the Amu Sea are planned to start chaos and create a crisis in the countries of Central Asia. Political analysts and the people of Afghanistan are fully aware of this plot, but the conspirators are seducing people with propaganda and diverting their minds from the original plan.

What is the war in Afghanistan for?

The people of Afghanistan know that the war in Afghanistan is not between the people of this country, but the intelligence war of neighbouring regional, and global countries. The war in Afghanistan started in the name of the fight against terrorism after the 9/11 terror attacks in New York and continues for an indefinite time. Since the presence of the United States in Afghanistan, thousands of people have been killed in the imposed intelligence agencies’ organized conspiracies. Consequently, Afghanistan was destroyed. The drug mafia and the looters of its underground reserves in competition with each other made the people of Afghanistan extremely vulnerable and miserable. They destroyed the industrial infrastructure, agriculture lands, education institutions and production plants. More than 85 per cent of people live below the poverty line and need subsistence living.

The war in Afghanistan was between Russia and America from the beginning. The Mujahideen forces based in Pakistan and the leaders of the People’s Democratic Party of Afghanistan were fully dependent on one of the two powers, the Soviet Union and the United States. Of course, the matter is clear as day. War costs money, who were the donors?

What is the reason for the transfer of the Pashtun tribes in the north and the assassination of the Tajik Taliban in Badakhshan?

The transfer of terrorists and Pashtun tribes from North Waziristan and areas of

Pakistan’s border province in the north:

In northern Afghanistan, the “Pashtunization program” has been publicized and intensified. The crisis is organized to purge the non-Pashtun Taliban and to eradicate other Tajik, Uzbek, and Hazara ethnic groups. The Taliban spread the media about the transfer of Pakistani Pashtuns to northern Afghanistan. The report indicates that it is planned to settle five million Pashtuns in the north of Afghanistan. The first goal is to destroy the Tajiks, then the Hazara, and finally the Uzbeks. This program is designed to change the population composition and

3 | P a g e

occupy the lands and properties of the indigenous people of the north. They will shortly start war in the countries of Central Asia. The Pashtuns of the border province in northern Afghanistan have been deployed to destroy the resistance forces in the north. According to Afghan analysts, the plan to transfer Pashtuns to the north is a project of ISI of Pakistan with the help of and American and British intelligence.

But will the Russians allow the expansion of America’s sphere of influence in the radius of the area close to their territory and will they tolerate it? According to analysts, it is possible to transfer and Pashtunize (locate and settle Pashtun ethnic group) the north side for the following reason.

1- Russian attack, and extermination of Pakistani Taliban terrorists who are the Pashtuns from North Waziristan and southern regions. The annihilation and weakening of Pashtuns in Pakistan are in favour of the consolidation of Punjabi rulers.

2- The establishment of a security belt in the north is in fact the transfer of the Durand Line along the Amu Sea.

But for the Russians in its southern borders (Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan) it is not at all tolerable. Russia’s apparent diplomacy and soft statements about the Taliban mean monitoring the situation until the end of the war in Ukraine. China is united with Russia in the direction of polarization of the world, and efforts are continuing in this direction.

Of course, China’s cooperation was vital for Russia at a time when the Russians were engaged in the war with Ukraine and heavy sanctions were imposed on it, but due to China’s cooperation, the sanctions did not hurt the Russian economy.

The new period of Pashtunization of the North, which was planned during the corrupt Karzai Republic, is now being implemented:

The plan to transfer two million tribes armed to the teeth and suffering from extremism and belligerence of Pakistani Pashtuns with the cooperation of the terrorist groups of Afghanistan and Pakistan and the military intelligence of Pakistan ISI to the vicinity of Ghosh Tepe canal in the north of the country is a big threat to tens of millions of non-Pashtuns and even the Pashtun of Afghanistan as well as regional and international security.

At the beginning of Karzai’s corrupt republic, explosions and wars were often carried out in the southern and eastern provinces of Afghanistan. Until Karzai, influenced by the backward ideas of the tribe inherited from his ancestors, forgot the grudge of killing his father and even his brother and uncle. The, the Taliban

4 | P a g e

in Pakistan and Kandahar. But Karzai and turned to the Taliban again and supported the them openly and secretly until they grew strong.

He tried to transfer the war from the south of the country to the north with the help of the intelligence of Pakistan, with the thought of strengthening the autocratic and monogamous rule of the tribe. And he created obstacles for many operations and actions of the international forces and the armed forces of Afghanistan against the terrorist Taliban.

Karzai remained silent against the foreign and intelligence interventions of Pakistan, Russia, China, Iran and some Arab countries and circles in support of the Taliban and against the international forces and the government under his leadership. And in fact, he supported it and caused the death of hundreds of thousands of people on both sides of the war, civilians and international forces in this sinister game.

During the administration of the psychopathic, fascist, fraudulent, corrupt and puppet president of America, Ashraf Ghani, Karzai’s policy was continued by him, explosions, suicides and more wars in Kabul, Herat, Badakhshan, Kunduz, Faryab, Jawzjan, Balkh. Sarepol and other northern areas were transferred.

Casualties and Cruelties during two years of Taliban rule, but why the international community is silent:

During the Taliban period, explosions, suicides, tortures and killings were carried out in Kabul, Badakhshan, Panjshir, Andarab, Takhar, Khost and Faring Baghlan, Balkhab and areas in the north of the country. We see history repeating itself in this wretched land.

Currently, the people of the Tajik-inhabited areas of Panjshir, Badakhshan, Andraba, etc. are severely under the pressure and inhumane oppression of the Taliban. Fascist method and Taliban’s discrimination against women, non-Pashtun ethnic groups, educated people, and Shiites, in 32 out of the 34 provinces of Afghanistan, the province is not similar to the geography of the world and is a source of human shame in the contemporary era. The evidence indicates that there are very few Afghans (Pashtuns) among the thousands of political prisoners of the Taliban.

About 30,000 people have been imprisoned by the Taliban for less than two years, of which 90 per cent are Tajiks and Persian- Dari speakers. They are protesting in various ways in defence of their identity and rights. Fighting the terrible oppression and discrimination in Afghanistan requires national mobilization and international support.

5 | P a g e

What is the connection between the developments in the north and the declaration of the United Nations and Sirajuddin Haqqani’s attempt to replace Mullah Yaqoob, the son of Mullah Omar, instead of “Mullah Haibatullah”?

At the same time as the news of the transfer of Pashtuns to the name of Pakistani Taliban in the north of Badakhshan Taliban of Tajik descent, Yaftali was killed in an explosion.

– Maulvi Safiullah Yaftali, one of the famous commanders of the Taliban group and the former security commander of this group in Baghlan province, was killed in an explosion this morning in Faizabad/Badakhshan city, which was held for the Fatiha (funeral prayer) ceremony for the deputy governor of the Taliban. Sources in Faizabad, Badakhshan say that after today’s explosion, local Taliban have clashed among themselves.

So far, the deaths of Maulvi Safiullah Yaftali and Qari Ehsanullah, Imam of the Prophet’s Mosque, and several famous elders of Yaftali have been confirmed in this incident, and many others have been injured.

According to some reports, there have been disputes over mining revenues and power between Wardojis and Yaftals, one of whom is related to Mullah Haibatullah and the other to Sheikh Haqqani. Safiullah Yaftali was the last famous non -Pashtun Taliban commander.

The beginning of another strategic game in Afghanistan:

Sirajuddin Haqqani will again be at the centre of Pakistan’s politics and probably in the leadership of the game from Pakistan. Pakistan has reinstated Haqqani, deposed by Kandahar, and sent him as a leader to northern Afghanistan to direct and regulate the movement of Pakistani Taliban around Qosh Tepe and other northern areas.

According to Mr Durrani, Pakistan’s special representative in Afghanistan, which was broadcast last night on Afghanistan International TV, it was clear that Pakistanis are bypassing Mullah Haibatullah, who is closer to Iran and China, and Haqqani as a reformist in the scene, they advertise. However,

6 | P a g e

Pakistan, in collusion with some of the world powers, is forced to either put an end to Hibatullah’s power or manage Afghanistan with two Pashtun powers (Durani and Gholzai) in the north and south, with Kandahar and Kabul as the two political capitals.

The Haqqani network’s relationship with al-Qaeda dates back to the founding of al-Qaeda. While al-Qaeda’s stated goals are international in scope, the Haqqani network has limited its operations to regional matters concerning Afghanistan and Pashtun tribalism (Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia). **

Pashtuns and Pakistan “swapped land” Northern Afghanistan should be given to the Pashtuns of northern Pakistan!

The transfer of Pashtuns from northern Pakistan to northern Afghanistan is a large-scale social engineering program of the Taliban Administration of Afghanistan and Pakistan, which is carried out with the agreement of the great powers and under their supervision and with their support. This means that Afghanistan will be completely handed over to the Pashtuns and Pakistan will be emptied of the Pashtuns. But this big project of forced migration and usurpation and occupation and homelessness of millions of people in Pakistan and Afghanistan is carried out under the name of keeping the Pakistani Taliban away from the border areas of Pakistan, which seems to have been agreed upon by the Taliban and Pakistan. This is a big anti-human conspiracy that will have consequences for several generations and will change the entire structure and ethnic fabric of the region and consequently the political map of the region.

If not, which sane person can believe that the Pakistanis are only satisfied that the Afghan Taliban will only drive the Pakistani Taliban away from the border of Pakistan and give them shelter in another area? Is Pakistan so stupid that it will be comfortable with the Pakistani Taliban moving away from the border and making sure that the danger is removed?

It turns out that the Pakistani Taliban itself is a project, like the Afghan Taliban, which was designed with the cooperation of England and Pakistan to implement the main program of “Evacuation of Pashtuns from North Pakistan and their settlement in Northern Afghanistan”.

According to this map, the lands of the Tajiks, Uzbeks, Turkmens and Hazaras in the north have been deeded to the Pashtuns of Pakistan, and these ethnic groups must gradually gather their belongings and become refugees in other countries.

This action is to quench the thirst of Pashtuns who have now turned from the south to the north. Pashtuns started a territorial and border dispute with Pakistan for a hundred years and demanded one-third of Pakistan’s land. To end this dispute, Pakistan proposed to the Pashtuns that we will give you more land in

7 | P a g e

northern Afghanistan than what you are arguing about in northern Pakistan, and in this way, you will have your independent and big country in which the

overwhelming majority will live. You will be and we in Pakistan will have a united country where we will no longer need wars and fights.

As it was said, the victims of this conspiracy are the large non-Pashtun tribes in northern Afghanistan, whose lands have been given to others. In fact, after facing the Pashtuns for half a century, Pakistan wants to change the direction of the Pashtuns’ desire for Pashtunism and to employ a submissive and violent group with the help of which it will implement large population displacement programs. In other words, Pakistan and the Pashtuns agreed on the “swap land” of the northern lands of the two countries.

According to Rostam Roshangar, an Afghan analyst, why and how non-Pashtun ethnic groups were ignored in this big deal and it was assumed that they could not and would not do anything, is a question that Tajiks, Hazaras and Uzbeks will find the answer to. Why are these people not considered by anyone and their properties are given to others like young orphans?

In the north and west (Herat region), Pakistani Pashtuns are moving from place to place. Tajiks and Uzbeks are being driven to the margins from the north. Afghanistan, the long-term battlefield and the centre of terrorist transferred from Pakistan terror production centres is struggling with the expansion and promotion of Deobandi schools in the inevitable decline.

The outlook is dark. Afghanistan is moving forward with the current state of complete disintegration.

Haqqani Wants Kingmaker Role, Pits Mullah Yaqoob as Taliban’s Head, Says UN Report

“The UN Security Council in a new report said that the Taliban’s Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani has been trying to build greater support among the Taliban for Mullah Yaqoob to replace Haibatullah Akhundzada as the group’s leader. The report emphasised that Haqqani was content to play kingmaker rather than seek the role of Amir of the Taliban for himself.” According to the report, the Taliban’s differences began with Haqqani’s speech in Khost province, where the leader of the Haqqani network harshly criticised the group’s monopoly of power in the government. He has also reportedly dismissed Sirajuddin as Interior Minister, Mullah Yaqoob as acting Defence Minister and Mullah Fazl Mohammad Mazloom as acting First Deputy Defence Minister.

8 | P a g e

The UN report stated that the Taliban’s ties with Al-Qaeda was also one of the obstacles to unity among the group. This disunity intensified after Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in Kabul. Some Taliban officials thought they had been “deceived” about his presence in Afghanistan, while others believed that the Taliban betrayed Al-Zawahiri to fulfil foreigners’ interests.

In addition, the new report of the Security Council has stated that the Taliban has not delivered on the counter-terrorism provisions under the Agreement for Bringing Peace to Afghanistan between the United States of America and the Taliban. Al-Qaeda is reviving its operational capabilities and the Pakistani Taliban are carrying out attacks against Pakistan with the support of the Afghan Taliban. In addition, the report also stressed that is too early to judge the impact of the decree by the Taliban in April 2022 banning poppy cultivation. Despite the ban, key Taliban personnel are involved in drug trafficking and production in Afghanistan, with the prices of narcotics and the production of the more profitable methamphetamine having increased.

Finally, according to the report, despite Taliban’s differences, UN member states judged that Taliban unity is likely to prevail, some predicting, for at least 12–24 months. The Taliban under the current leadership of Akhundzada has taken the monopolistic, Pashtun-centered, and authoritarian policies of the group implemented in the 1990s. Stakeholders in the region have been concerned about the risk of a return to civil war should current Taliban policies continue in Afghanistan.”

9 | P a g e

References and Notes

https://www.google.com.au/search?q=The+new+report+of+the+Security+Coun cil%3A+Haqqani+wants+to+play+the+role+of+king+maker+and+Mullah+Yaq oob+to+become+the+leader&ie=UTF-8&oe=UTF-8&hl=en-au&client=safari

** In the 1980s, Jalaluddin Haqqani was cultivated as a “unilateral” asset of the CIA and received tens of millions of dollars in cash for his work in fighting the Soviet-led Afghan forces in Afghanistan, according to an account in The Bin Ladens, a 2008 book by Steve Coll.

Mohammed Omar

The founder & spiritual leader lived in hiding near a U.S. base in southern Afghanistan until his death. Died on 23 April 2013 of tuberculosis. His death was kept secret by the Taliban officials for two years until it was revealed in July 2015 by Afghanistan’s National Directorate of Security.

Is Haqqani a Taliban?

It is recognized as a terrorist organization by the United Nations. It is considered to be a “semi-autonomous” offshoot of the Taliban. It has been mos

Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (1996–2001