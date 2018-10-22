Julian Asange
It will not take only one life time
but… will be the running rule for ever
no shame…
the dirty rulers want more and more
don’t wait any more
we must ruin all the BASTILLES on the earth
rush…rush…rush
the time is passing
stand up and cry for all
for all… for all… for all…
all the people of the world
the steering wheel should turn
to the people’s command
if we jump up all together
we can cause an earth quake
if we jump up all together
we can drive the earth out of the solar system
we must rush towards all the prisons
we must break down the doors
we must crumble all the walls
we must bring out …on our shoulders
all the political prisoners
we must free Julian Asange
we must give him…
the worlds badge of honour
a heart-shape fighter tag necklace
with an oblique written on it
from right to the left upwards
“long live humanity”
we must break down …
all the slaughterhouses…
labelled as Embassy
labelled as Consulate
we must put an end
to the dirty wishes …
and the terms of
the bastard rulers
Farah Notash
Vienna 22.10.2018
To the Nation and Government of Ecuador
and a call for the UN’s help
Farah Notash Worlds Anti-imperialist Front Women’s Power
Vienna 22.10.2018
No gratitude and no words of thanks are enough to express the world’s respect and love towards the nation and the government of Ecuador for accepting the world’s be loved hero “Julian Asange “as refugee in the Ecuador Embassy in London since -June 2012.
The World is aware of the fact that, this cruelty imposed situation, not only has made Julian Asange suffer during this long period, but also has caused a lot of problem for the Ecuador embassy in London.
The latest cruelty is banning of access to the internet for the world’s Julian Asange. All refugees are free to use the internet, but due to the US imperialist interference in the Ecuador embassy’s internal operations, the world’s Julian Asange is now living without the internet. That is against the law applied to all the refugees in the world.
Not only is the world reminding the respectable Ecuador Embassy in London, of the position of the world’s great hero and his difficult situation,
but also, is calling for help from the UN.
It is the right of all the refugees to have the internet, so the same holds for Julian Asange.
Otherwise the Ecuador Embassy is not an embassy any more, but a prison.
The pressure on the Ecuador Embassy is obvious, but the fight for its
reputation and respect, as an embassy, is also an important duty, as for every embassy.
The Saudi-Arabian Consulate (slaughterhouse) in Turkey, will never be
able to raise its head again, which is a great shame for the nation of Arabia!
Ecuador; be aware, the world has its heart in your hands.
Julian Is not alone.
There is no help given without its reward.
womens-power.farah-notash.com
www.farah-notash.com
Women’s Power