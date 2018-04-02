گسترش سلطۀ انگلیس در خاور میانه و طرح کمدی کودتای دوم

فرح نوتاش وین 02.04.2018

آنچه که به عنوان واقعیت انکار ناپذیر، از کنش امپراطوری بریتانیای کبیر و سپس امپریالیسم بریتانیا، در سلطه بر کشورهای کرۀ زمین، و به بند کشیدن ملل ، ضبط تاریخی شده است، سوء استفادۀ به یقین از تمامی نمود های روبنایی، بخصوص اهرم مذهب بوده است. بغیر از نفوذ درتمام احزاب، ارکان ، مراکز فکری، ایجاد تروتسکیسم و جذب قطب هایی از فرقه هایی از دراویش، مذهب همواره جایگاه اول را داشته و دارد. در خاورمیانه و کشور های شمال آفریقا، دست اندازی به حیطۀ دین اسلام و ایجاد و پرورش مکتب هرمی تقلید و مقلد، و اطاعت کورکورانه، تحت حیطۀ آیت اله های بسیار، و وابسته به انگلیس، به قرن ها پیش باز می گردد. از این رو سلطنت که در هرم کاپیتالیسم مارکس، در رأس قرار دارد، در هرم سرمایه داری استعماری ،اکثرا مذاهب وابسته به امپریالیسم ، در نقطۀ اوج قرار دارند . و حاکمان که خود نیز وابسته به امپریالیست ها هستند در تخطی از دستورات صادر شدۀ آنان ، از طریق مراجع دینی وابسته، ترور یا در مقابل شورش های مردم به دلیل فتوای مذهبی قرار می گیرند. و سلطۀ مراجع دینی بر آنان محرز است.

سلطۀ مشخص و تروریستی بریتانیا، با ایجاد سازمان مخوف اخوان المسلمین، شاخۀ قاهره 1928، و سپس شاخۀ ایرانی شیعی آن از طریق نجف، به نام فدائیان اسلام ، شکل گرفته است. امپریالیسم انگلیس بخوبی می داند که، هیچ ایدئولوژی سیاسی، قادر به جمع آوری این همه مریدان مطیع و کور نمی تواند باشد. از این رو این کانال را با شدت حفظ کرده و می کند.

حکومت ملایان شیعه در ایران، با وابستگی پنهان و عمیق به امپریا لیسم انگلیس، از شیعه کردن بودائیان کامبوج تا آمریکای لاتین و خاور میانه با پرداخت پول ، فقط یک هدف مشخص را دنبال می کند، سلطۀ انگلیس بر جهان. از این رو ملایان همواره کلمۀ امت را بجای ملت بکار می بندند.

استقلال ایران یک دروغ بزرگی بیش نیست. رژیم ملایان دقیقا نوکران امپریالیسم انگلیس هستند. و

و سیستم تعلیم ملایان در فیضیه و آستان قدس رضوی و نجف، سیستم شیعه انگلیسی است. رژیم ملا در 40 سال حکومتش، دشمنی خود را با تمام مردم ایران از کودک تا به بزرگ نشان داده است.

حقیر شمردن ایرانیان و تزریق سم افکار ارتجاعی، از وظایف رژیم ملای انگلیسی است.

ایران نمونۀ یک نواستعمارمذهبی انگلیس است . و مبارزۀ رژیم ملا با آمریکا، صرفا به لحاظ رقابت

دو امپریالیسم با هم است و نه چیز دیگری. اگر تحلیل گران، کنش های سیاسی را فقط در رابطه با مبارزۀ با امپریالیسم آمریکا ببینند و امپریالیسم دسیسه باز انگلیس را رام شده پندارند، به قضاوتی بس دور از واقعیت خواهند رسید.

اگر رژیم ملا از فلسطین دفاع می کند نه بخاطر دلسوزی نسبت به مردم فلسطین است بلکه بخاطر تأسف انگلیس، برای از دادن مستعمرۀ خویش” فلسطین “است. که مفت و مجانی به آمریکا بخشیده است. از این رو بجای لشکر کشی و در خواست مجدد مستعمرۀ خویش ، نیابت را به ملایان دردفاع همه جانبه از حماس که شاخۀ اخوان المسلمین فلسطین است سپرده، تا دوباره به مستعمرۀ خود دست یابد. همه شاهد تضعیف سازمان های اصیل فلسطینی توسط رژیم ملا بوده اند. و کمکش به حوثی های یمن صرفا برای گسترش نفوذ انگلیس، علیه آمریکاست. و مبارزه اش علیه عربستان برای به چنگ آوردن کعبه و سلطۀ انگلیس بر مسلمانان است. از قرن نوزدهم نیز سوء استفاده از مذهب توسط متفکرین صهیونیست سلطه طلب آمریکا، نیز کپی برداری شده است. با نمونه های

بهاییت و شاهدان یهوه درقرن 19، دقیقا با یک الگو، شاخه به اسلام و مسیحیت. ونمونه های امروزی داعش در پی حکومت شام و عراق2011. القاعده، 1976 افغانستان ، طالبان1992 پاکستان و…

ملایان شیعه اگر انگلیسی هستند، بخش سنی اسلام ، به طرف امپریالیسم آمریکا تغییر جهت داده است . و مرسی و بخش قاهره قبل از 2011 جلسات هفتگی خود را در سفارت آمریکا در قاهره تشکیل می دادند و حماس نیز که سنی است، در زمان مرسی رابطۀ خود را با رژیم ملا قطع کرد . ولی بعد از مرسی، باز به دلیل دریافت بودجۀ دائم خود، دوباره به ملایان وصل شد. دیکتاتوری ملایان بسیار خشن ، و خشن تر از انواع دیگر مستعمرات در تاریخ است. و هیچ قرابتی به ذات و ماهیت رژیم های ضد امپریالیستی ندارند. رژیم ملایان همگی از دم دزد و یا حامی دزدان هستند. و شدیدا دارای ویژگی های امپریالیستی و سرمایه داری هستند. سیاست آنان در افغانستان ، تخریب سوسیالیسم با کمک طالبان و القاعده و ایجاد هرج ومرج بعد از طالبان تا به امروز بوده است. آنان مسئول مستقیم نابسامانی و فلاکت مردم افغانستان در کنار آمریکا بوده اند.

از آن جایی که در قرن بیستم ، بسیاری از ممالک مستعمرۀ انگلیس، خود را از سلطۀ انگلیس رها

کردند ، انگلیس کاملا واقف به رشد و اگاهی ضد استعماری مردم جهان است. از این رو در قالب حاکمیت مذهبی و بسیار زیر زمینی به استعمار کثیف خود همچنان ادامه می دهد.

ملایان، همه با هم فامیل هستند. و حواشی آنان نیز از فامیل ها و بستگان آنان. ملایان هر کسی را در سر راه سیطرۀ خویش ببینند ، با یک فتوا ، جانش را می گیرند. احمد خمینی با دستان

رفسنجانی کشته شد. و حال آنکه حسن خمینی ، پسر احمد خمینی، از رفسنجانی دور نشد . چون

آرزوی رسیدن به رهبریت، مثل سید علی، توسط رفسنجانی را در سر می پروراند. ولی رفسنجانی با بر هم زدن ، گرایشات آمریکایی، توسط سید علی خامنه ای انگلیسی کشته شد.

محمد خاتمی داماد روح اله خمینی است. و محمود احمدی نژاد با تغییر دین، از جهودیت به اسلام ، داماد جنتی شورای نگهبان است. محمود احمدی نژاد همکار لاجوردی رئیس زندان اوین ، از نوکران بنام انگلیس و مسئول کشتار تمام ایرانیان با گرایشات چپ، در زندان های ایران بوده است. احمدی نژاد، ملیجک بارگاه سید علی، که تیر خلاص زن 8000 زندانی اعدامی اپوزیسیون است، با کمک سید علی رییس جمهورشد. و انتخاب بار دوم او، طبق طرح کودتایی 1388 انگلیس، برای جلوگیری از حاکمیت جناح سبز ها، با گرایشات آمریکایی و برای غارت بودجه مملکتی بود. کشتار بسیار در خیابان ها، زندان ها و سوله ها توسط این جناح او را برای 4 سال به مسند نشاند. او شارلاتان ترین زشتی است که تاریخ سیاسی ایران تا به امروز به خود دیده است . او با دروغ ، داستان سرایی ها و نوحه خوانی ها، سعی می کرد خود را شعیب و در رکاب شیخ خراسانی ( سید علی) از پیش قراولان امام زمان جلوه دهد. و با سوء استفاده از روایت ها و داستان ها ، مزورانه به تحمیق مردم ساده و تحمیل خود و اربابش به آنان می پرداخت . و زمانی که در مسند بود با دستور سید علی ، تمام بودجۀ مملکتی را با همکاری دیگر دزدان در رکاب سید علی دزدید و بخش از آن در حساب های بانکی خانوادۀ دزدان رهبریت در بانک های خارجی جای گرفت، و بخش اعظم آن که با صلاحدید انگلیس ناپدید شد. این ماجرا را محمود احمدی نژاد دید و فهمید. و از آن پس شروع به لگد پرانی به ولی نعمت خود کرد. و دل و جان ذوب شدگان مکتب ولایت را به درد آورد! و داستان بگم بگم او، به همراه باج سکوت گرفتنش از سیدعلی شروع شد.

هم اکنون او و تمام باندش در نقش «اپوزیسیون داخلی » در بی آبرو کردن سید علی خامنه ای رو به موت هستند . و از آنجایی که این سناریو به حفظ رژیم ملایان از یک سو و رهبری مجتبی خامنه ای یا رئیسی از همین جناح ختم می شود. کسی جلوی او را نمی گیرد. و افراد باند او در زندان مصلحتی هستند. هر قدر او این رهبر منفور و رو به موت را بی آبرو تر کند ، طبق برنامه به تأیید مردم نزدیکتر خواهد شد ! و این خواستۀ ارباب انگلیس است که مهر سکوت بر لب نوکران خود زده است. و ملایان یکی بعد از دیگری در رفع و رجوع این شرم ناشی از خفت رهبر، بال بال می زنند. و رئیس جمهوری محمود را، بهانه سکوت خود می کنند. انگار آن حیله گر اعظم، رفسنجانی ، که سرش را به زیر آب کردند، خود رئیس جمهور و منصوب کنندۀ رهبر نبود؟! حتا اگر در این سناریو ، افراد باند محمود احمدی نژاد در زندان قربانی شوند، در اصل داستان اعتماد انگلیس بر محمود لغزشی بوجود نخواهد آمد.

و به این صورت، کمدی کودتای دوم انگلیسی در راه است.

همانطوری که آمریکا با دو دست پر، به ایران در حال لشکر کشی است. در یک دست سلطنت و دیگری مجاهدین خلق، انگلیس نیز بیکار نیست در پی حفظ سلطۀ خویش در اپوزیسیون تراشی داخلی ست . تا هم رژیم ملا را حفظ کند و هم سلطۀ خود را . در جایی که از طرف دیگر، همراه آمریکا در تدارک تجاوز ناتو به ایران است!

سپاه پاسداران که خود از ویران گران تولید ایران و رنج بیکاری طبقۀ کارگر ایران در کنار احمدی نژاد بوده است ، در سالگرد روز جمهوری اسلامی، دوازدهم فروردین، صحبت از مبارزۀ با فساد موجود و حفظ نظام می کند. هماهنگی اش با محمود تازه نیست. و سد آب شور کن گتوند، و دهقانان گرسنه ونگران، نتیجۀ فعالیت توامان آنان است.

اگر مردم ایران انگلیس را زمان مصدق از در بیرون کردند او از راه دیگر باز گشت. و همچنان در اریکۀ قدرت است و در تلاش برای استحکام جایگاه خود در ایران آینده. از این رو،

اتحاد اپوزیسیون ضد امپریالیست ایران امروز،چون

“هوا “، نیاز اولیۀ مردم ایران،

در برابر اینهمه مصیبت است.

Expansion of UK domination in Middle-East

and funny second coup plan.

Farah Notash Worlds Anti-imperialist Front Women’s Power

Vienna 04.04.2018

It is an undeniable fact, historically recorded, that the British Empire and UK imperialists, for dominating countries, have misused all the super- structure in the regions of their interest, with a special attention to the lever of religion. Beside infiltrating in all political parties, administrative jobs, intellectual centres, stablishing Trotskyists, and taking control of some branches of Sufism, religion has always been in the first place.

The UK has influenced and altered the Islamic Religion, in the Middle-East and north Africa, and has established the pyramid school of imitation.

This school, has trained obedient religious Ayatollahs, with duties of keeping the masses neglected and backward, as if they have been blinded. The Ayatollahs are all in a pyramid hierarchy connection to the UK. This goes back centuries. Therefore, while in the Marx pyramid, the kings are on top and religious Authorities come on the third place, under, in countries exploited by imperialists, the religious authorities who enforce the colonialist’s orders stay on top, then come the monarchs and rulers. Even though the rulers are also under domination of the same imperialists. If the orders of imperialists, is neglected, the ruler will be assassinated in the name of God or will face blind religious revolts. In these countries religious domination is obvious.

The UK domination was ensured by, stablishing the horrible terrorist Muslim Brotherhood organisation in Egypt in 1928. The Iranians branch “Devotees of Islam” (Fadaian Eslam), through the Iraq school of Najaf. UK imperialism knew very well that no political ideology is able to collect so many obedient blind followers. Therefore, it has always protected this channel cautiously. This is the true method of putting humans in chain.

The Shia Mullah Regime of Iran, with old and deep hidden connections to the UK, is only following the orders of the UK with aim of expansion and domination. That is the reason for paying people, to convert to Shia Islam. The Cambodian Buddhists, Latinos, all the Sunnis of Middle-East and north Africans! That is why, Mullahs use the expression of “Moslem People” instead of the Nation of Iran!

Iran’s independence is nothing but a big lie. The Shia Mullahs are the obedient servants of the UK, and their training method in Glom, Meshed and Najaf, is the imposed British school of imitation in a pyramid shape, with the UK on Top.

Iran is a hidden religious neo-colony.

And in the struggle of the Mullah Regime against the USA, Iran is the secret proxy of UK in competition of the two imperialists. And nothing else.

If political analysers, see the political activities only through the struggles of Mullahs against the USA, and think the UK monster Imperialism has become domesticated, then they will reach a very wrong judgment and conclusion. Iran’s Mullah regime is not anti-imperialist, it is just anti-USA.

If the Mullah regime is defending Palestine, it is not because of humanism. It is because, the UK regrets giving its colony for free to the USA and wants it back. Therefore, the Mullahs are the UK proxy in Palestine. The Mullah regime only helps Hamas, which is the Moslem Brotherhood of Palestine. All the world has witnessed how nastily the Mullah regime weakened the original Palestinian fighter organisations.

And their help to the Yemen Houthis is only to expand British domination in the

Middle -East against the USA.

And Its struggle against Saudi-Arabia is for taking over Kaaba from the US Zionists Wahabi – Salafists and expansion of UK domination on the world.

Since the 19th century, the Zionists of the USA by copying the UK have started establishing and misusing religions. Such as Baha’i and Jehovah’s Witnesses, religions of the 19th century. And Daesh, (Iraq- Syria 2011), Al-Qaida (1976 Afghanistan), Taliban (1992 Pakistan), …

If the Shia Mullahs are connected to the UK, the Sunnis and the Branch of Sunnis Moslem Brotherhood has switched their connection to the USA, as Turkey (Erdogan, Fatolah Golan), Egypt, (Morsi). The Egypt Moslem Brotherhood held all their weekly meetings in the US Embassy before 2011. And Hamas is a Sunnis Branch of the Moslem Brotherhood. In Morsi’s time they stopped their connection to the Mullah Regime, but after the Morsi’s collapse, they connected again to the Mullahs. They receive money from Mullah regime.

The Mullahs dictatorship is very rough, and harsher than all the colonialists’ dictatorship. No similarity to any anti-imperialist government.

Mullahs are all totally corrupt thieves or support thieves. They have the character of capitalists and imperialists.

Their opposition to the Zionists, is because of rivalry and their similarity in totalitarianism.

Their policy in Afghanistan, was destroy socialism, co-operating with the Taliban and Al-Qaida and making social catastrophes until today. They, together with the USA, are responsible, for the Afghans’ misery, despair and calamity.

Since the twentieth century, due to Anti-Colonialist Movements in the world, the UK has been aware of worlds rejecting its policy. Therefore, it is carrying on with its dirty colonialism in underground religious form.

The Mullahs are all related in a large Family. And their outer surrounding circle are also their relatives. If they see anyone preventing their domination and enlightening the people, they finish his life, with a religious order, a Fetva.

The son of Khomeini, Ahmad, was killed by Rafsanjani, while his son Hasan

Khomeini, stayed beside Rafsanjani, hoping to become Leader, just like Khamenei, who was made leader by Rafsanjani.

Due to his new pro US tendencies, Rafsanjani was killed by UK Khamenei. Mohamad Khatami is son in law of Khomeini the leader, and Mahmood

Ahmadinejad, is close to the Lagevardi, well known, UK servant, the head of Tehran Evin Prison. He has shot 8000 opposition prisoners in Evin prison. He became president with the help of leader Khamenei. But during his second term, 9 years ago, fallowed the UK coup plan, with the Leader, against the green movement. With two aims of keeping everything under UK control, and plundering the budgets.

This UK coup and hidden relationship was revealed to Ahmadinejad during his second term. Since then, he has been always threatening and blackmailing the leader. He has always wished to be president again, but the people hated him, and the leader could not help him to get in the circle again

In the new UK Coup plan, he plays the role of the opposition to the leader. This is e new UK invention, as an internal opposition to save the disastrous Mullah regime. Few of his gang are in prison, and for imposing him to the people as a revolutionary opposition. He is the last to rescue Mullah regime. And now the second funny coup is on its way. As the USA is coming towards Iran, with two opposition, Mujahidin Khalegh and son of ex Shah, the UK is also trying with an internal opposition to save its Mullah Regime, whereas from the other side, the UK as member of NATO, next to the USA, follows an aggression plan on Iran!

English man says: a wise man does not keep all his eggs in one basket!

And the Revolutionary Gard who has been at the service of the leadership in

smuggling foreign products, now is speaking of total corruption, and getting

ready to fight against it! They are part of the new Coup just as the old coup!

If the people of Iran threw the UK out of the door, in the Mossadegh era,

it came back through the window, and is in power and trying to stabilise its

existence in Iran, through saving the Mullah Regime.

Therefore,

the unity of Anti-imperialist opposition to day,

is as vital as air for the people of Iran, against all these

rising calamities.

