همبستگی و پشتیبانی کامل اتحادیه کشتیرانی و بنادر استرالیا از کارگران هفت تپه
درحالیکه کارگران هفت تپه برای کار، دستمزد و حقوق خود و علیه خصوصیسازی که زندگی شاغلین را بمراتب بدتر میکند، مبارزه میکنند، اتحادیه کشتیرانی و بنادر استرالیا همبستگی و حمایت کامل خود را از کارگران هفت تپه در ایران ابراز مینماید.
ما از کارگران هفت تپه و مطالبات آنها حمایت میکنیم، از جمله:
* پرداخت حقوقهای عقب افتاده و تمدید دفترچه بیمه آنها؛
* بازگشت به کار همکاران اخراج شده آنها؛
* آزادی کارگران و زندانیان سیاسی؛
* عزل کارفرمای اختلاسگر، و پایان دادن به خصوصی سازی هفت تپه؛
* بازگشت دارایی های اختلاس شده به کارگران هفت تپه.
ما خواهان آزادی همه کارگران زندانی، و پایان دادن بیدرنگ به اذیت و آزار، دستگیری، شکنجه و سرکوب این کارگران و همه کارگران ایرانی هستیم که برای احقاق حقوق مبارزه میکنند.
در همبستگی،
وارن اسمیت
دستیار دبیر ملی
اتحادیه بنادر و کشتیرانی استرالیا
بخشی از اتحادیه ساختمانی، جنگلبانی، معادن، بنادر و انرژی
Warren Smith <warren.smith@mua.org.au>
To:amador navidi
Sun, 16 Aug at 1:05 pm
The Maritime Union of Australia gives its full solidarity and support for the Haft Tappeh workers in Iran
The Maritime Union of Australia gives its full solidarity and support for the Haft Tappeh workers in Iran as they struggle for their own jobs, wages, and rights and against privatisation that will worsen the lot of working people in Iran.
We support the workers and their demands including:
- arrears payment, and their insurance renewal.
- The return of their expelled co-workers.
- Th release of political prisoners
- The removal of the embezzler employer, and putting an end to the privatization of Haft Tappeh;
- The return of the embezzled assets to the workers.
We demand the release of all imprisoned workers and call for an immediate to stop the harassment, arrests, torture and clampdown on the rights of these workers in struggle and all Iranian workers.
In solidarity,
Warren Smith
Assistant National Secretary
Maritime Union of Australia
A Division of the Construction Forestry
Maritime Mining and Energy Union.
Level 2 365-375 Sussex Street
Sydney NSW 2000
02 9267 9134 (MUA-National)
02 9261 3481 (fax)
0400 368 945 (mobile)