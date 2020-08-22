درحالی‌که کارگران هفت تپه برای کار، دست‌مزد و حقوق خود و علیه خصوصی‌سازی که زندگی شاغلین را بمراتب بدتر می‌کند، مبارزه می‌کنند، اتحادیه کشتی‌رانی و بنادر استرالیا همبستگی و حمایت کامل خود را از کارگران هفت تپه در ایران ابراز می‌نماید.

ما از کارگران هفت تپه و مطالبات آن‌ها حمایت می‌کنیم، از جمله:

* پرداخت حقوق‌های عقب افتاده و تمدید دفترچه بیمه آن‌ها؛

* بازگشت به کار هم‌کاران اخراج شده آن‌ها؛

* آزادی کارگران و زندانیان سیاسی؛

* عزل کارفرمای اختلاس‌گر، و پایان دادن به خصوصی سازی هفت تپه؛

* بازگشت دارایی های اختلاس شده به کارگران هفت تپه.

ما خواهان آزادی همه کارگران زندانی، و پایان دادن بی‌درنگ به اذیت و آزار، دست‌گیری، شکنجه و سرکوب این کارگران و همه کارگران ایرانی هستیم که برای احقاق حقوق مبارزه می‌کنند.



در همبستگی،

وارن اسمیت

دست‌یار دبیر ملی

اتحادیه بنادر و کشتیرانی استرالیا

بخشی از اتحادیه ساختمانی، جنگل‌بانی، معادن، بنادر و انرژی



The Maritime Union of Australia gives its full solidarity and support for the Haft Tappeh workers in Iran



We support the workers and their demands including:

arrears payment, and their insurance renewal.

The return of their expelled co-workers.

Th release of political prisoners

The removal of the embezzler employer, and putting an end to the privatization of Haft Tappeh;

The return of the embezzled assets to the workers.

We demand the release of all imprisoned workers and call for an immediate to stop the harassment, arrests, torture and clampdown on the rights of these workers in struggle and all Iranian workers.

In solidarity,

Warren Smith

Assistant National Secretary

Maritime Union of Australia

A Division of the Construction Forestry

Maritime Mining and Energy Union.

