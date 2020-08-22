از انروزی کـه پاکســــــتان از پیکر هند جدا شد

امین الله مفکر امینی 2020- 20-08 جهان صـــــلح زفتنه گری هایش…

همبستگی و پشتیبانی کامل اتحادیه کشتی‌رانی و بنادر استرالیا از…

درحالی‌که کارگران هفت تپه برای کار، دست‌مزد و حقوق خود…

ګران وطن او امريکا

ويل کيږى چه دظاهر شاه پاچا په زمانه کى…

د سولې هیلې ﻿

څوک دی دسولې ارمانجن څوک دلته شرخوروي؟ څوک د پردو په…

نقشۀ راه صلح در میان کش و قوس های سیاسی…

نویسنده: مهرالدین مشید قرار است، نقشه راه صلح را نشست های…

ذبح حقوق مردم

رسول پویان با نام صلح غارت و کـشتـار می کنید تا کی…

بیداری

بر خیز وطنداراز این خواب گرانتدشمن شده پُشت در و…

در گراميداشت و تبجيل از روز استقلال

۲۸ اسد ۱۳۹۹ تجلیل از روز استرداد استقلال ، در واقع…

د طالبانو پر صفوفو او سوچه افغان قوماندانانو غږ

ص. ازهر ستاسو مشران خرڅ شوي او تاسې يې…

تاثیر تحولات دهه های اخیر قرن نزده در اروپا بر…

  دهه هفتاد قرن نزده در اروپا آغازگر تغیرات وتحولات بعدی…

برچیده باد چوبه های دارتان!

بهروز سورن کانون پشتیبانی از مبارزات مردم ایران در…

در کاربرد القاب علمی ، اکادمیک و تحصیلی باید دقیق…

نوشته از بصیر دهزاد بعضن در صفحات مجازی و گزارشات خبری…

رویای عشق

رسول پویان دیـدار یـار و چـشـم خـمـار آرزو کنم ابراز عشق ومهر…

نظام اسلامی چیست و «نظام اصیل اسلامی» کدام؟

محمد عالم افتخار با عرض سپاس ویژه خدمت گرامی دکتوریس نازنین…

فواید جانبی کرونا

«قسمت اول» شّروضرریکه ازآن میتوان خَیراستنتاج کرد وجوب حفظ وبایسته های پسا…

صلح با طالبان اعلام جنگ به مردم است

سیامک بهاری ‌استراتژی ماندگاری آمریکا در افغانستان که تحت نام پروسه…

یاد وطن

وطن‌ به یاد تو پرواز میکنم هر شب  به آنچه روی…

فیلسوف در شاهنامه

دکتر بیژن باران     وز عالم شک به یقین یک نفس است.…

خانم ها طلاق می گیرند تا سکهء طلا بگیرند!

( طنز نیست) کمباور کابلی سکه، ورد زبان زندگی امصبح و عصر…

زبان محوری حرکتی ضد ملی و با سیاست های بالندۀ…

نویسنده: مهرالدین مشید مدیران فرهنگی باید پیش گامان سیاست های فرهنگی…

«
»

همبستگی و پشتیبانی کامل اتحادیه کشتی‌رانی و بنادر استرالیا از کارگران هفت تپه

درحالی‌که کارگران هفت تپه برای کار، دست‌مزد و حقوق خود و علیه خصوصی‌سازی که زندگی شاغلین را بمراتب بدتر می‌کند، مبارزه می‌کنند، اتحادیه کشتی‌رانی و بنادر استرالیا همبستگی و حمایت کامل خود را از کارگران هفت تپه در ایران ابراز می‌نماید.

ما از کارگران هفت تپه و مطالبات آن‌ها حمایت می‌کنیم، از جمله:

* پرداخت حقوق‌های عقب افتاده و تمدید دفترچه بیمه آن‌ها؛

* بازگشت به کار هم‌کاران اخراج شده آن‌ها؛

* آزادی کارگران و زندانیان سیاسی؛

* عزل کارفرمای اختلاس‌گر، و پایان دادن به خصوصی سازی هفت تپه؛

* بازگشت دارایی های اختلاس شده به کارگران هفت تپه.

ما خواهان آزادی همه کارگران زندانی، و پایان دادن بی‌درنگ به اذیت و آزار، دست‌گیری، شکنجه و سرکوب این کارگران و همه کارگران ایرانی هستیم که برای احقاق حقوق مبارزه می‌کنند. 

در همبستگی،

وارن اسمیت

دست‌یار دبیر ملی 

اتحادیه بنادر و کشتیرانی استرالیا

بخشی از اتحادیه ساختمانی، جنگل‌بانی،  معادن، بنادر و انرژی

A picture containing clock Description automatically generated
A group of people in a room Description automatically generated

Warren Smith <warren.smith@mua.org.au>

To:amador navidi

Sun, 16 Aug at 1:05 pm

The Maritime Union of Australia gives its full solidarity and support for the Haft Tappeh workers in Iran

The Maritime Union of Australia gives its full solidarity and support for the Haft Tappeh workers in Iran as they struggle for their own jobs, wages, and rights and against privatisation that will worsen the lot of working people in Iran.

We support the workers and their demands including:

  • arrears payment, and their insurance renewal.
  • The return of their expelled co-workers.
  • Th release of political prisoners
  • The removal of the embezzler employer, and putting an end to the privatization of Haft Tappeh;                                                            
  • The return of the embezzled assets to the workers.

We demand the release of all imprisoned workers and call for an immediate to stop the harassment, arrests, torture and clampdown on the rights of these workers in struggle and all Iranian workers.

In solidarity,

Warren Smith

Assistant National Secretary

Maritime Union of Australia

A Division of the Construction Forestry

Maritime Mining and Energy Union.

Level 2 365-375 Sussex Street

Sydney NSW 2000

02 9267 9134 (MUA-National)

02 9261 3481 (fax)

0400 368 945 (mobile)

warren.smith@mua.org.au 

