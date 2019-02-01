هوتل انتر کانینینتال کابل

مرکز انکشاف تجارت و کاروبار افغانستان (صیام بزنس) اتاق تجارت و صنایع افغانستان، وزارت مخابرات و تکنالوژی معلوماتی، معینیت جوانان، خدمات پلان فیوچر، تلویزیون جهانیارزو، اتحادیه پوهنتون های خصوصی افغانستان، و تلویزون جهانی زن، نمایشگاه بزرگ چهار روزۀ تحت نام هفته جهانی زن، نمایشگاه کار و تحصیل که درین مقطع زمانی از اهمیت بسزای برخوردار است، تدویر مینمایند.

در این نمایشگاه اداره (USAID-Promote – WIE and WIG) بیشتر از پنج هزار بانوان را که در عرصه های مختلف آموزش داده است با پرداخت ۶۰۰۰ هزار افغانی امتیاز به شرکت ها که نیاز به کارمند دارند معرفی مینمایند.

این نمایشگاه فرصت خوب برای هماهنگی اطراف ذیدخل شرکای اجتماعی و پیوند دهی مناسب برای شریک سازی معلومات میباشد، کارفرما با استخدام کارکن مورد نظر به طور مستقیم می تواند ظرفیت های موجوده بازار کار را تحلیل و ارزیابی نموده و فعالیت های خود را پلانیزه نماید. بخش تحصیلی این نمایشگاه فرصت دیگری برای دانش آموزان می باشد که با بازدید نزدیک از پوهنتون ها، نصاب های درسی ایشان، تخفیف های که ناشی از اشتراک این نمایشگاه فراهم می گردد را مستفید گردیده و نیز پوهنتون ها می توانند بازاریابی خوبی برای سال تحصیلی پیشرو نمایند.

در این هفته:

نمایشگاه مختص به زنان در تجارت

نمایشگاه کار و تحصیل

هزاران موقف خالی

ایوارد بانوان برتر در عرصه های مختلف

نمایش لباس و فرهنگ افغانی

سخنان انگیزشی برای آغاز کسب و کار

ملاقات با شرکت ها و پوهنتون های معتبر

بورس های تحصیلی

فرصت تحصیل در داخل و خارج از کشور

معرفی مفکوره های جدید کاروبار

و برنامه های جالب و دیدنی دیگر

این نمایشگاه فرصت خوب برای انعده از جوانان که جدیداً کاروبار خویش را آغاز نموده اند نیز میباشد.

تحلیل و ارزیابی بازار کار و ظرفیت های موجوده؛ رشد تولیدات که توسط زنان افغان تولید گردیده است تحقیق و داشتن معلومات پیرامون کمپنی های موجود در کشور؛ کسب معلومات کافی در باره توانایی شرکت ها و کمپنی ها؛ پوهنتون ها و جوانان نیازمند برای تحصیل؛ فرصت های سکالرشپ، انتشیپ و فیلوشیپ موارد تحقیقاتی و معلوماتی مرتبط پیرامون کار و تحصیل در کشور کتله بزرگ از ادارات که نیاز به کارمند و دانش آموز دارند

برای معلومات بیشتر در مورد بخش های مختلف این برنامه بزرگ به معلومات ضمیمه شده مراجع نمایید، یا بالای لینک ذیل کلیک و یا هم به شماره ذیل در تماس شوید.

Tolo News Report:

https://youtu.be/qPnDnTzVTjY

Our own Report:

https://youtu.be/qPnDnTzVTjY

Current Program Pro:

https://www.facebook.com/siambusinesscenter/videos/2287789444588724/

or visit our website:

www.siam.business

0786464626

Big event the International Women’s week, Job and Education Fair on 6-9 March 2019 at InterContinental Hotel Kabul

Dear sir/madam

Business Development Center (Siam Business), with partnership of USAID-Promote/WIE, Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Ministry of Cultural and Information, Deputy Youth Affairs, Ministry of Communication and IT, Khurshid TV and Plan Future Services are Celebrating the International Women’s week, Job and Education Fair on 5-8 March 2019 at Inter-Continental Hotel, Kabul. International Women’s Week is an annual festival celebrating women’s achievements, Promoting and finding market to women businesses, Awarding Best Woman, facilitating the education and career opportunity, and promoting gender equality.

During International Women’s Week 2019, we are conducting the women business exhibition, Job and Education Fair, Round tables, Networking, Award Ceremonies (TOP Women in Business, Societies, Government, Sports, CEOs, and Creative, Organization hired more female) Fashion Shows, Poetry and Cultural night, Music, Kid flying, Motivational Talks, and Explaining the success stories of best women.

Women in Business Expo will give women the tools, ideas, and inspiration to carve their next career move, launch a new business, support an existing business or find a new lifestyle with a franchise opportunity, whether a mother returning to work, looking for flexible working conditions, an understanding employer, a budding entrepreneur looking for inspiration or an established businesswoman looking for support, Women in Business Expo is where to find the answers.

In this event:

Women Business Expo Job and Education Fair – Scholarships, Internships, Fellowships, and Creating Jobs. Time to talk (Panel Discussion) Award Ceremony Fashion Shows Poetry and Cultural Night Motivational Talks Success Stories Networking Sessions

The purpose of the Job and Education Fair is to Explore Hidden Talent Pools and allow organizations to meet potential employees in an informal setting. This Fair also gives job seekers the opportunity to learn more about potential employers and the opportunities available. The focus is on sharing information between organizations and job seekers. It is a way to explore career opportunities within a variety of companies at one location. Employers are participating in the Fair to recruit full-time, part-time, and paid internship applicants and students to find their favorite universities and scholarships. here is more:

Explore Numerous Career Opportunities; Exploring Online Jobs/Freelancing Opportunities; Demonstrate an Ability to Communicate Effectively; A wide range of Universities and Organizations Placing Female Scholarship Opportunities Make Personal Contacts That Can Lead To a Job; Open Ended Conversation with University Representatives; Promoting and Supporting Female Entrepreneurship Female Workforce Development Introducing New Business Ideas

Therefore, we invite DAI respected organization to have booths or support some women owned businesses.

We would appreciate to have the possibility of a meeting to discuss further in person.

Furthermore, I attached the last year expo two short video reports as bellow.

Tolo News Report:

https://youtu.be/qPnDnTzVTjY

Our own Report:

https://youtu.be/qPnDnTzVTjY

Current Program Pro:

https://youtu.be/qPnDnTzVTjY

or visit our website:

www.siam.business

I also attached the complete package for your information.

Best Regards

Siam

د ښځې نړیواله اوونۍ او د کار او زده کړې ملي نندارتون

په دې اوونۍ کې:

ښځې په سوداګرۍ کې نندارتون

د کار او زده کړې نندارتون

زرګونه خالي بستونه

په مختلفو برخو کې د غوره ښځینو لپاره ایوارډ

د افغاني فرهنګ ننداره

د کاروبار د پېلولو لپاره هڅوونکي ویناوې

د هېواد دننه او بهر د لوړو زده کړو فرصتونه

داخلي او خارجي بورسونه

له معتبرو پوهنتونو او شرکتونو سره کتنه

او ورته نور مهم او په زړه پورې پروګرامونه

د اړېکو شمېره:

0786464626

دغه نندارتون د څلورو ورځو لپاره د هېوادوالو پر مخ خلاص وي.

Marketing Officer

Siam Event and Business Development Center

www.siam.business

0786464626