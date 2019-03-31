لطفا آمریکای دیوانه را متوقف کنید

به سازمان ملل متحد و انسانها

فرح نوتاش جبهۀ جهانی ضد امپریالیست قدرت زنان وین 31.03.2019

آمریکا در حال سوء استفاده از تکنولوژی بارور کردن ابرها در کشاورزی، به عنوان سلاح علیه مردم ایران، برای تغییر رژیم ملا در حال سوء استفاده است. و سپس موذیانه اعلان می دارد که در کنار مردم ایران است.

سیل خروشان و وحشی،در نتیجۀ بارش سنگین باران های بی وقفۀ در حال غرق کردن مردم و بردن تمام داروندار آنان است. تا کنون 42 نفر کشته و هزاران نفر زخمی شده اند. بخش بزرگی از ملتی در حال بی سر پناه شدن، با دستانی تهی در گل و بیداد هوای سرد ایستاده و به مصیبت بی پایانی که سیل آمریکایی برایش به ارمغان آورده خیره شده است. شهرها و روستاهای بسیاری در آب غرق شده اند. آثار باستان ایران باستان ویران شده و سیل آن ها را شسته وبرده است. آب فاضلاب همه چیز را آلوده کرده است. خطر شیوع بیماری هایی از قبیل وبا ، زندگی ملت را تهدید می کند.

آمریکا از تکنولوژی ” هارپ ” برای ایجاد فاجعه زلزله های پی در پی در سراسر ایران، در دو سال گذشته سوء استفاده کرده است. مردم بسیاری کشته شده اند و بازماندگان زلزله ها، فقیر و بی سر پناه گشته اند. و هنوز بی سر پناه و بی خانه هستند.

به دلیل افسردگی عمیق ناشی از سقوط ناگهانی به دامن فقر و عدم رسیدگی مسئولان ، مردمان بسیاری اقدام به خود کشی کردند و جان سپردند.

فاجعۀ تغییر رژیم ملا توسط آمریکا، هرگز به عنوان فاجعۀ طبیعی تعبیر و پذیرفته نخواهد شد.

لطفا برای دفاع از انسانیت قیام کنید.

To the United Nations and Humanity

Please stop the maniac USA

Farah Notash Worlds Anti-imperialist Front Women’s Power

Vienna 31.03.2019

The USA is misusing agricultural cloud seeding technology as a weapon against the people of Iran to change the Mullah Regime. Then mischievously, it announces that the USA is beside Iranian people!

The wild floods produced after heavy shower of constant rain are drowning people and are taking away all their belongings. So far 42 people have been killed, and thousands have been injured. A great part of a nation is becoming homeless, standing with empty hands, in cold mud and cold weather, gazing at the endless calamity the US flood has brought for them. Many towns and villages are drowned in water. Old Persian monuments and buildings are destroyed and washed away with flood. The sewage water has contaminated everything. The danger of rising epidemics of different diseases such as cholera is threatening the life of the nation.

The USA misused Harp technology to produce disastrous consecutive earthquakes in many towns all over Iran for the past two years. Many people died and the rest became poor and homeless. And are still homeless. As a result of deep depression due to sudden poverty and neglection, many people attempted suicide and died.

The disaster of the US regime change will never be interpreted as climate and natural disasters.

Please stand up for humanity.

Please stop the hateful, maniac USA and make it pay compensation.