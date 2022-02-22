ندای زنان افغانستان

رسالت زنان در افغانستان فراتر از دادخواهی کردن برای حقوق…

Approving the Taliban's occupation of Afghanistan puts the surrounding…

Fateh Sami  21 February 2022  Interview with Fateh Sami on the recent…

دین چیست

دین یعنی که رهء راستی را پیمودن بهر آن مردم خویش رهء…

چرسنامه ﻿

دكتور نبيل پاكطين  قسمت اول   چطور چرس در نزد جوانان باعث افزايش…

حاکمیت قانون ضمانت برای حق حفظ، تداوم و انکشاف هویت،…

نوشته از بصیر دهزاد بخش اول هویت، زبان و کلتور مفاهیم و…

مردم افغانستان قربانی بزرگ ترین دروغ تاریخ

نویسنده: مهرالدین مشیدبزرگ ترین جنایت تاریخی و انتقام‌جویی از مردم…

قضاء وچگونگی آفرینش عدالت

پژوهش ونگارشی ازسخی صمیم:   قسمت بیست و یکم  ***   نظریات وداوری های مختلف…

طالب هاحاکمیت دهشت وحشت را در کشوربنا نموده اند

باحضور طالب ها در کشورهمه شیرازه هستی و زندگی مردم…

تحلیل اوضاع در افغانستان

تحلیلی اوضاع در افغانستان

روانشناس در فرهنگ سکولار

آرام بختیاری       ژان پیاژه،- تئوریسین روانشناسی کودک. ژان پیاژه (1980-1896)، روانشناس سوئیسی،…

طالبان در لبه ی پرتگاه !

                                 نوشته ی : اسماعیل فروغی      براساس حقایق مستندی…

شام دراز

رسول پویان غروب دردل شام دراز رنگین است تموز داغ پر از…

چهار چهره و یک گونه پف، چف وکوف ﻿

استاد صباح امرالله صالح معاون اول فراری درحکومت فراریان، عطامحمد نورامپراتورشمال،…

گروهِ بی سر و پا

گروهِ بیخرد و وحشی و خونخوارهء بسخوشی از مردم ما…

بسیج برای نجات کشور یا تمرکز روی ساختار نظام؟

نویسنده: مهرالدین مشیدطرح ها برای نجات کشوری افتاده در چنگال…

خصلت مردانه

در زندگی چه روز غریبانه داشتیم ایام خوب و وضع فقیرانه…

سیاست ایالات متحده آمریکا محور بی ثباتی ، فقر ملل…

نوشته از بصیر دهزاد وقتی من تاریخ سیاسی جهان معاصر را…

شاعر و کبوتر

نویسنده: عباس طاهری سیاوش کسرایی تنها شاعر حماسه‌سرای معاصر ما بود، شاید…

باورم نمی شد

عبدالصمد ازهر                 …

پاکستان و سرآغاز یک جنگ نیابتی تازه در افغانستان

نویسنده: مهرالدین مشید از اظهارات مقام های پاکستانی طوری فهمیده می…

«
»

Approving the Taliban’s occupation of Afghanistan puts the surrounding area at greater risk

Fateh Sami 

21 February 2022 

Interview with Fateh Sami on the recent new  development in Afghanistan <Part-1> 

The interviewer is Juichi Noguchi, the Editor-in-chief of “Web Afghan in Japan”. 

Six months have passed since the Taliban occupied Kabul. Afghan people are  suffering not only from the Taliban’s tyranny but also from severe cold, drought  and earthquakes. In this imminent situation we would like to ask some questions. 

<Q.1> 

I think that international support for the people of Afghanistan is necessary, but  how can we support the people in the situation where the Taliban dominates the  country?

1 | P a g e 

As you know, the Taliban was established in an organized intrigue in  Afghanistan, they grabbed the power in a conspiracy, not by military might. The  United States, which occupied Afghanistan with its NATO allies in the name of  fighting against terrorism, was not waging war against terrorism at all. Those who  took part in the terrorist operations of the New York Twin Towers were Saudi  nationals and Egyptians. It is also clear that Pakistan is a centre for training,  arming, gathering and sending terrorists to Afghanistan and in the region. Osama  bin Laden, the leader of Al- Qaeda, Lashkar-e-Taiba and the Taliban have all  curried out their operations from Pakistan. Taliban and other terror groups were  in the Islamic schools under the direct supervision of the Pakistani intelligence  service (ISI) in Afghanistan and the region. Islamic extremists have been aware  of Pakistan’s full support. There is no doubt about this and it is as clear as the  daylight. 

Given this preface, it is worth noting that US and allied military forces have killed  thousands of Afghans for 20 years under the guise of fighting terrorism by land  and air. The occupying troops destroyed houses and imposed the most corrupt  regimes on the people under the leadership of Hamid Karzai and Ashraf Ghani in  rigged elections. Millions of dollars were donated in the name of the people of Afghanistan but all were robbed by the puppet regime high ranking officials. The  current poverty threatening the lives of millions are mainly the by-product of a  corrupt regime that intentionally handed over the power to the Taliban. At present  majority of people live in poverty and misery, and all the people, except the  puppet and corrupt group, hate the functions of the US government and its field  manager, Pakistan. 

Now the best option is for the countries involved in the issue of Afghanistan not  to recognise the Taliban administration. Taliban terrorist groups should remain  unrecognized and the aid for the poverty-stricken people of Afghanistan needs to  be delivered directly to the people by the United Nations and international non 

profit organizations. By setting up refugee camps and internally displaced people  inside Afghanistan they should be assisted to avoid human tragedy. 

Any assistance to the Taliban administration ends up in the strengthening of a  terrorist organization that seized power without legitimacy and legal  authorization in a tripartite US conspiracy, the corrupt and ethnic nationalist  government of Ashraf Ghani and the ISI of Pakistan. 

<Q.2> 

In an environment where the Taliban dominates the country effectively, I feel that  some Western countries are unavoidably moving to recognize the Taliban (rather  than national recognition), but what do you think about it?

2 | P a g e 

The Taliban are Pakistan’s proxy agents in the region to achieve America’s long term political, economic, and military goals. The countries in the region  surrounding Afghanistan are faced with a dangerous confrontation. If any clash  happens its repercussion will spread swiftly globally which will not be easy to  control. 

I believe that by creating a truly decentralized government in Afghanistan, the  United States could live in peaceful harmony with the people of Afghanistan on  the one hand and the world on the other. But to achieve its goals, a terrorist group  such as the Taliban, most of whose high-ranking members are blacklisted by the  United Nations as human rights violators. Continuation of dealing with the  Taliban the proxies of Pakistan by the USA and its allies is seen by the Afghan  people as a coercive, unethical action that pursues its goals with terrorists. Sitting  of US representative at a table with the Taliban in Oslo behind the door inspire  other meaning in the minds of the people that the Taliban were installed in power  by the USA. All other claims are nothing but just empty words. 

Recognizing the countries that created the Taliban will not bring peace at all, and  the presence of the Taliban will be widespread. The other neighbouring countries  of Afghanistan such as India, Iran, China, Russia and other members of the  Collective Security Treaty Organisation will use the Taliban for their interests. 

The unrest and attacks by the Baluchis show that Pakistan’s security is being  undermined and that support for the Taliban will not guarantee peace in any way,  especially as anti-Taliban resistance groups in various parts of Afghanistan await  warm weather to launch their regular and organized attacks against the Taliban. 

Women’s imprisonment and assassination, the mass murder of the staff of the  former regime over the past six months mark the culmination of Taliban violence  against the Afghan people. The Taliban administration is trying to intimidate and  strengthen its dominance over the people by creating terror, but they will soon  face popular resistance and guerrilla warfare. 

Stepping up to control Russia, China and Iran, the USA is spreading propaganda  for deviation of the public opinion that the USA was defeated in Afghanistan.  The Taliban was reinstalled by American’s administrations in a conspiracy. The  re-emergence of the Taliban was engineered by Americans in collision with  Pakistan. 

Taliban was installed in power deliberately to be used against Russia, China and  Iran. There were about 190 items in the so-called peace plan with the Taliban in  Doha. But only four items were made public and the rest were discussed behind  closed doors.

3 | P a g e 

Now logically the Taliban, however being in the UN black as a terrorist  organisation. But Anas Haqqani the leader of the Taliban terror group was met at  the Oslo summit under a pseudonym. How ridiculous that the name of Haqqani  is on the terror group list but he was still taken by VIP flight to Oslo. 

So, the mass media’s programs will be adjusted according to the same American  policy in favour of the Taliban. If the Taliban does not abide by the instruction of  Americans, another terror group in the name of Daesh will soon come on the  stage. The US is not concerned about the total annihilation of a nation as long as  its policy is working for the realisation of its long-term goal in this region. This  is a new phase of the same game. But occurring slowly and gradually. 

<Q.3> 

Under the occupation of the United States, many medias such as newspapers, TV  stations, and Web publishers were born in Afghanistan. What was their role in  the American occupation? And how will that change under the Taliban rule? 

All the media, the so-called national army, the puppet regimes in the rigged  elections were formed to achieve the goals of the occupying countries, and by  surrendering power according to their policy, the media, their overall goal is not  national interests but making a profit and under the control of the Taliban, they  are forced to act as per the instruction and guidance of the Taliban. 

<Q.4> 

The Taliban forbids dances, songs, arts, etc., suppresses Persian language, and  executes Pashto language. Is that true? 

There is no doubt about it. Eighty per cent of the Afghan people do not speak  Pashto. 99% of Taliban leaders do not speak Persian-Dari. This anti-linguistic  practice in Afghanistan has a long history of hundreds of years. It becomes  practical. Continuation of such a situation will lead to a lasting war and even the  disintegration of the country. Of course, this is the view of most analysts who see  the Taliban as savage, primitive, and unaware of the modern world of the 21st  century. 

The Taliban are mostly trained in Pakistani Islamic schools. Their knowledge of  Islam is in line with the Islamic schools of Deobandi during British colonial rule  in India. The actions of the Taliban, murder and slaughter, desert executions,  banning girls and women from education, enmity with music, enmity with art and 

4 | P a g e 

literature are completely contrary to the rules of Islam and the Qur’an. The  ideology of the Taliban is tied to the tribal culture of the Pashtuns, of which the  Pashtun is the governor, and has nothing to do with the rules of the Qur’an and  the reliable hadiths of the Prophet of Islam and the learned Islamic scholars. 

<Q.5> 

Looking at the Taliban’s policies, it seems to be a mix of bad things based on a  narrow understanding of Islam and Pashtun’s medieval tradition (Pashtun-Wali).  Can you tell me where the source of the Taliban’s ideological mistakes is? 

This is a very good question. It seems like there should be no link, but if you look  closely, all the moves are connected intertwiningly in the big game in which  Pakistan role has been very prominent. 

In the past, countries fought to defeat their political, military, and economic rivals  through direct military confrontation. But big countries like China, Russia, and  the United States, which all have nuclear weapons, create obstacles to their  potential rivals by hiring and delivering mercenaries and their proxy camps.  Under Pakistan’s leadership, in the role of “black water” forces, they contractually  meet the goals of the countries. The role of the Taliban, ISIS and other terrorist  groups in the Middle East is no different. 

<Q.6)> 

You analyse that the Taliban was created by United States, Britain and Pakistan,  also Arab countries such as Saudi Arabia so on, but what does it have to do with  the Anglo-American strategy to contain Russia and China? Especially on the  Ukraine issue. 

Russia’s involvement in Ukraine and the strengthening of the Taliban in  Afghanistan will undoubtedly affect both China and the Russians, but because  the Taliban are currently divided into three groups, each country will try  somehow to use the Taliban in its favour. The entanglement of Russia in Ukraine  will be a headache for Russia if the Americans and Pakistan use the Taliban to  destabilise the newly USSR liberated nations in the north of Afghanistan and also  create trouble with Uighur Muslims in China. 

Kandahar Taliban led by Mullah Baradar to Qatar and Emirates Taliban led by  Anas Haqqani who is on the United Nations black list and a cash reward for him  to be killed or captured being in the possession of Pakistani intelligence.

5 | P a g e 

And the group related to Mullah Yaqoob, the son of Mullah Omar, who was killed  by their Pakistani patrons is currently the Minister of Defence in the Taliban  administration. He is affiliated with Saudi Arabia and Emirates and is supported  and funded by them. 

Reports from Herat indicate that Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have ties to the  Taliban, and in exchange for purchases of anti-RPG vehicles and tanks, the  Taliban obtain advanced equipment, food, oil and other supplies. 

With arms smuggling, Pakistani separatist Baluchis have launched attacks on the  Pakistani military. Of course, Pakistan will face a major challenge in  strengthening the Taliban. 

Well, as you know Taliban has been a project created by the hint of British,  financed and recommended by Americans and directed, managed and cared for  by Pakistan. 

Unquestionably, the other Islamic countries such as Qatar, Emirates and Saudi  Arabia played a significant role in creating and reviving the Taliban financially  and politically. I am sure in the previous articles I have touched upon them in  further detail.  

So, the mass media was created under the name of freedom of speech by  Americans and their allies. For 20 years the mass media were tuned to broadcast  the topics which were in line with the policy of the USA. Now the USA changed  its policy for broader perspectives in the region. This is the beginning of a new  game. 

The situation in Ukraine has been designed to contain Russia. The rapid  development of the situation in the region, which continues unabated with  expansionist movements and US intervention after the collapse of the Soviet  Union is mainly focussed to weaken and to contain Russia. 

The crisis in Ukraine and the formation of Islamic extremist groups in the name  of Islamic resistance in Afghanistan, which somehow threatens the security of the  member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has forced  Russia to take security measures against the USA and NATO. Russia’s actions in  Ukraine are real.  

By establishing the Collective Security Treaty Organization, one of the most  active combat and multi-purpose organizations in Central Asia and the Caucasus,  Russia has taken effective action to restore the lost strength of the former Soviet  Union, and now the United States is no longer the world’s first superpower. 

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the political, economic and military power  of the Russian Federation diminished. Russia set up CSTO such an organization  with the aim of building capacity and keeping former member states united.

6 | P a g e 

The main goal of the Collective Security Treaty Organization is to limit the  expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the US  influence in the area of neighbouring countries and its former allies. 

The Russian government wanted to be a major player in the current theory, by  creating new political, economic and military structures in the Central Asia and  Caucasus region. The recent Russia’s decisive military show in Ukraine  demonstrated that the US threat as the only superpower in the word is  undoubtedly dwindling.  

<Q.7> 

How did the American weapons that existed in Afghanistan before the fall of  Ashraf Ghani’s regime were taken by terrorists and reach the hands of separatists  in Kashmir and Baluchistan? 

One of the conditions for the non-aligned peace talks was the US insistence on  the release of more than 5,000 Taliban terrorists who were arrested and  imprisoned for terrorist acts. After Ashraf Ghani’s escape and the occupation of  Kabul by the Taliban, there was no one appointed in high ranking and decision 

making position in the Taliban administration for two weeks. Therefore, the  government was like a cauldron without a lid. There was no one appointed as a  minister in the Ministries of Interior, Defence, and Security. After the Taliban  came to power, 25,000 terrorists, including 10,000 foreigners, who were affiliated  with various terrorist groups such as al-Qaeda, Jayesh Muhammad, Lashkar-e Taiba, Islamic Sar Froshan (head sellers), etc., were released unconditionally  from prisons. 

The Taliban did not rule Kabul for two weeks until the head of the ISI arrived at  the Kabul Citadel and appointed some Taliban leaders to key positions in the  Taliban administration. American weapons and ammunition were transported to  Kashmir by terrorists through Pakistan through various channels and ways. A  number of these terrorists have even been stationed near the Tajik-Uzbek borders,  according to Afghan analysts, and could cause many problems in those areas. In this situation, there are two views.  

First, the United States has deliberately contributed to the creation of this situation  for the development and paving the ground for terrorist activities in these areas.  The second view is that the United States was taken by surprise list the control  and failed to manage the situation properly. The Taliban were not under the  control of anyone by capturing Kabul Palace. The various Taliban groups each  acted as they wished and were not subject to any competent authority.

7 | P a g e 

The Taliban had previously fought in cooperation with Kashmir separatists such  as the Mujaheddin Movement, Lashkar-e-Taiba under the command of Masoud  Azhar, and Muhammad’s Salahuddin. The terrorists and their families were  previously in Pakistan under the Taliban in Afghanistan. The Afghan Taliban had  no power to control them at all, and the terrorists had no job other than war. The  Taliban had previously been linked to the above terrorist groups.

8 | P a g e 

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us