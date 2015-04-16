«حزب همبستگی افغانستان» تجمع اعتراضی را در دادخواهی کشتار بدخشان و مزار و ۳۱ هموطن گروگان به راه انداخته‌است.

از تمام هموطنان دردمند، خبرنگاران آگاه، مطبوعات بیدار و اهل قلم صمیمانه خواهشمندیم تا با شرکت خود به غنای این حرکت مردمی افزوده، بیش از پیش در پخش و نشر این مظاهره سهیم شوید.

زمان: ۱۰ صبح

روز: پنجشنبه؛ ۲۷ حمل ۱۳۹۴ – ۱۶ اپریل ۲۰۱۵

محل تجمع: پارک شهرنو – کابل

شماره تماس: ۰۷۰۰۲۳۱۵۹۰



The Country Is Burning in Blood and Traitor,

Silence Is A Shame!

Solidarity Party of Afghanistan (SPA) is holding a gathering to seek justice for the blood of recent killings in Badakhshan and Mazar, and freedom of 31 kidnapped Afghans.

All of mournful compatriots, conscious journalists, awaken media and other writers are kindly invited to participate in the event and help us spreading the word.

Venue: Park Shahr-e-Naw – Kabul

Time: 10:00 AM

Date: Thursday; April 16, 2015