نسل کشی امپراتوری جرمن درآفریقا

بین سال های 1904 و1908 امپراتوری آلمان درمستعمرۀ آفریقائی خود نامیبیا به نسل کشی دست زد. بیش از 80 درصدجمعیّت نامیبیاازبین رفتند. طبقات حاکمه اروپاو آمریکا اینگونه ثروتمندشدند.

The

was a campaign of racial extermination and

that the

undertook in

(now

) against the

and the

. It is considered the first

of the 20th century.

It took place between 1904 and 1908.