داستان کوتاه روح یک کودک نو تولد

The short story

the soul of a newborn baby

نویسنده : داکتر فارمسی و ژورنالیست سید نبیل شمیم

Writer: Pharma Dr& Journalist Syed Nabil Shamim

Prefaceمقدمه

درتاریخ 25 / 06/2011 یک حمله انتحاری ذریعه یک عراده موتر بمب گذاری شده در مقابل شفاخانه ملکی لوگر صورت گرفت . که در اثر این حمله 20 تن کشته و بیست و 25 تن دیگر زخمی شدند. از اینکه انفجار در نزدیک به بخش ولادی این شفاخانه بوده تعداد زیاد مجروحین و کشته شده گان مشمول نوزدان، مادران و پایوازان بودند که در این بخش بستر گردیده بودند.

درمیان کشته شده گان یک کودک نو تولدی نیز بود که پانزده دقیقه بعد از تولدش به شهادت رسید.

این داستان کوتاه گویا سخنانیست از روح همین طفل معصوم. که متاسفانه همچون او به میلیون ها انسان این سرزمین نیست و نابود گردیده اند. و خون های زیادی از ظلم و بیداد گری تروریستان بین المللی و وطنی درطول چهل ودوسال جنگ نا معلوم درکشور ما ریخته است.

Preface

On 06/25/2011, a suicide bomber struck in front of the Logar Civil Hospital in Afghanistan. As a result of this attack, 20 people were killed and 25 others were injured. Due to the explosion near the maternity ward of the hospital, a large number of the injured and killed were infants, mothers and nurses who were hospitalized in this ward.

Among those killed, was a newborn baby who was martyred fifteen minutes after bi This short story seems to speak of the soul of this innocent child. Unfortunately, millions of people in this land have been killed like him . And a lot of blood has been shed in our country during the forty-two years of unknown war by the tyranny of international and domestic terrorists.

آخر چرا مرا کشتید؟

Why did you kill me?

چشمانم باز شد.

While my eyes opened

محیط زندگی ام کاملا متفاوت از چند دقیقه پیش بود.

The life environment was completely different from a few minutes ago.

درفزای کاملا ارام دور از درد واحساس وگریه میزیستم.

I lived In the atmosphere of complete calm away from pain and feeling weeping

اخ که چی ارامشی!

Oh! What a relief

با گشایش چشمانم برای اولین بار احساس کردم که گرسنه ام

When I opened my eyes, I felt hungry for the first time

و موجود والائیکه در این همه حیاتم در درون وجودش مرا پرورانیده بود باید به سراغم میرسید و از من مواظبت میکرد.

And the sublime being who had nurtured me in all my life had to come to me and take care of me.

بلی چشمانم در انتظار مادرم بود!

Yes, my eyes were waiting for my mother!

اما! از خشم وظلم انسا نهای وحشی بی خبر بودم.

But! I was unaware of the anger and cruelty of the savages.

ایشان بنام اینکه جهاد در راه اسلام مینمایند مرا، پرستاران مرا مادر مرا وهمه اطرافیان مرا به خاک وخون کشانیدند.

In the name of jihad in the way of Islam, they dragged me, my nurses, my mother and all those around me to dust and blood.

آیا این جهاد است ؟

Is this Jihad?

من چی گناهی کرده بودم آیا کشتن من که هنوز وجود مادرم را لمس نکرده بودم جهاد است؟

What sin did I commit? the killing of a baby, who had not yet touched his mother, is a jihad?

حد اقل ایشان مرا فرصت اینرا نداند که مادرم را لمس نمایم ودردقایق اول زندگی ام، حق حیات را از من گرفتند.

At least they did not give me the opportunity to touch my mother, and in the first minutes of my life, they took away my right to life.

اخر کی این حق را که صرف صاحب آن ذات الهیست بر ایشان داده است؟

Who has given them this right, which is the sole owner of that divine essence?

وکی فتوای جهاد را علیه من وسایر مردم مسلمان افغان صادرکرده است.

And who has issued a fatwa of jihad against me and other Afghan Muslim people.

روح من دوباره از کالبدم جدا شد وجسم مرا به توته های گوشت واستخوان مبدل ساختند که با خاک وخون واتش مملو بود.

My soul was separated from my body again, and my body was transformed into pieces of flesh and bone, which were filled with dust and blood.

روح من به پرواز آمد. آ ما! آرامش را از این انسانهای وحشی خواهم گرفت.

My soul flew. But! I will take calmness from these savages.

انتقام خویش را دراین دنیا وهم درآن دنیا از این انسانهای وحشی و منافق خواهم گرفت.

I will take my Revenge in this world and in that world from these savage and hypocritical people.

از شما مسلمانان تمنا دارم: تا بخا طر نجات سایر مسلمانان از شر همه تروریستان ومنافقان دعا نمایند.

I ask you Muslims: to pray for the salvation of other Muslims from all terrorists and hypocrites.

وهمچان لعنت بفرستند برآنانیکه با استفاده از نام پاک جهاد، طالب واین وآن وطن ما رابه ماتمسرا تبدیل نموده اند

And also a curse on those, Whom changed our homeland to an House of Sorrow by using the name of holy Jihad, Talib and…

The end of the story

30-06-2011